Royals Drop Second Straight to Mariners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead homer with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Mariners held on to beat the Royals 4-2 to wrap up a winning seven-game journey that covered 10 days and about 5,200 miles.

Seattle went 4-3 on its visits to San Francisco, Minnesota and Kansas City.

James Paxton matched a career-best with 10 strikeouts over six sharp innings before turning the game over to the Seattle bullpen.

Nick Vincent (1-0) worked a perfect seventh, and Juan Nicasio retired three in a row after putting runners on the corners, before closer Edwin Diaz entered for the ninth.

Diaz worked around shortstop Jean Segura’s second error of the game to earn his fourth save.

The Royals’ Danny Duffy and Brad Keller turned a 2-2 game over to reliever Justin Grimm (0-1), and he quickly got the first two outs in the eighth. But after walking Mitch Haniger, the reliever hung a 1-1 pitch that Seager popped into the Royals’ bullpen in right field.

Seager also drove in a run with sacrifice fly in the first to provide most of Seattle’s offense.