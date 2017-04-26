Royals End Road Trip Winless as Sox Get Sweep

After 99 pitches over six innings, Jose Quintana gave the Chicago White Sox a chance to win.

Then Avisail Garcia gave him the rest of the afternoon off.

Garcia’s two-run home run in the sixth inning broke a tie and lifted the White Sox to a 5-2 victory Wednesday, completing a series sweep of the reeling Kansas City Royals, who finished their trip 0-7.

Quintana (1-4) got the run support he needed after receiving only four runs in his first four starts combined. The left-hander had a season-high 10 strikeouts. He allowed five hits and two runs – one earned – and walked two.

Renteria dispatched relievers Dan Jennings, Tommy Kahnle, Nate Jones and David Robertson for three scoreless innings, with Robertson converting his fifth save in five tries.

Garcia’s two-run homer, his fourth of the season, went to deep center field to give Chicago a 4-2 lead.

Leury Garcia added a solo home run in the seventh inning for the White Sox, who earned their fourth straight win.

Chicago’s Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier had consecutive two-out RBI doubles in the first inning to open the scoring.

Jorge Bonifacio scored Alcides Escobar on an RBI single in the fifth inning, and Escobar’s groundout scored Alex Gordon to tie it at 2 in the top of the sixth.

Right-hander Nathan Karns (0-2) took the loss, allowing four runs in six innings for the Royals, who stranded 11 runners.