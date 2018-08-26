Royals Fail to Sweep Indians

Jason Kipnis hit an inside-the-park homer and finished with four RBIs, Edwin Encarnacion added a two-run shot and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 12-5 Sunday to snap a four-game skid.

Kipnis rounded the bases for his two-run homer in the ninth inning, when his high flyball to right field bounced off the top of the wall and into no-man’s land. It was his second career inside-the-park job and the second for the Indians this year.

Shane Bieber (8-2) allowed four runs for Cleveland on homers by Whit Merrifield, Salvador Perez and Lucas Duda. He departed after allowing six hits and striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings.

The AL Central-leading Indians improved to 10-1 this season when facing a series sweep.

Right-hander Jorge Lopez (0-4) allowed five runs, all in the fourth inning, on five hits and three walks for Kansas City. He was lifted after throwing 79 pitches in just four innings.

The Royals, who had snapped their own five-game skid Friday night, looked as if they’d keep their momentum going when Merrifield took Bieber deep to left field leading off the game.

It was his fifth career leadoff homer and second this year.

But the Indians answered with their big fourth inning, when six consecutive batters reached on four hits and a pair of walks. And after Perez went deep in the bottom half, the Indians added two more runs on Lindor’s single with two outs in the sixth inning to add to their cushion.

Encarnacion continued the offensive outburst _ which came after the Indians were held to one run on five hits on Saturday night _ when he took Royals reliever Jake Newberry deep in the eighth.