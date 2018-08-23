WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


70°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 70°
Winds ESE 7 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear95°
70°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear97°
76°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy96°
77°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy95°
73°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm92°
69°

Royals Fall and Rays Complete the Sweep

by on August 23, 2018 at 9:50 PM (2 hours ago)

A throwing error on Kevin Kiermaier’s bases-loaded grounder in the ninth inning helped the Tampa Bay Rays complete a four-game sweep by beating the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Thursday night.

Jake Bauers opened the ninth by drawing a walk from Brian Flynn (4-4) and went to third on C.J. Cron’s single.

After Joey Wendle grounded out and Willy Adames was intentionally walked to load the bases, Kiermaier grounded a 3-2 pitch to first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, who made a wild toss to the plate.

Sergio Romo (3-3) worked a perfect ninth as Tampa Bay improved to a season-high six games over .500 (67-61) with its fifth consecutive victory.

Kansas City, which has lost 17 of 21, fell 52 games under .500 (38-90) and was eliminated from the playoff race.

The Rays tied it at 3 when Matt Duffy scored from second on a bad throw to first by second baseman Whit Merrifield on a potential double-play grounder hit by Cron.

Tampa Bay appeared to go up 4-3 later in the seventh on Kiermaier’s grounder, but the run was taken away after a replay review determined Adames made an illegal slide at second base. The call was changed to an inning-ending double play.

Alex Gordon had an RBI single in a two-run fifth against Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow that put the Royals ahead 3-2.

Adames hit a run-scoring infield single against Danny Duffy during a two-run third.

Duffy, making his first start in 12 days due to a left shoulder injury, allowed two runs and six hits over five innings.

Lucas Duda drove in a run with a first-inning single and had a potential two-run extra-base hit taken away with two outs in the third on a leaping catch by Rays right fielder Carlos Gomez.

Glasnow allowed three runs, five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out eight.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.