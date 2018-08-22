Royals Fall for Third Straight Game Against Rays

Brandon Lowe and Mallex Smith drove in two runs each, and the Tampa Bay Rays moved five games over .500 for the first time this season with a 6-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Lowe, who drove in the first two runs with a second-inning single off Jakob Junis, and Smith were among six Rays who had two hits each.

Tampa Bay has won four straight, including the first three of a four-game seat against Kansas City.

Whit Merrifield led off the fourth with his ninth home run, the Royals’ first hit of the game, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

Hunter Dozier added a two-run homer in the eighth, the second of the game off Yonny Chirinos. Dozier’s sixth homer of the season came on his 27th birthday.

Ryan O’Hearn had his first first multi-hit game for the Royals with three of their seven hits, but Rosell Herrera was thrown out at the plate for the game’s final out after O’Hearn’s third hit.

Rays opener Ryne Stanek pitched two hitless innings before Chirinos (2-5) took over. Chirinos gave up three runs on four hits while striking out four in five innings.

Sergio Romo pitched the ninth for his 18th save in 25 opportunities.

Junis (6-12) allowed four runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five.

The loss clinched a sixth straight series loss for the Royals, who have lost 16 of 20 games overall