Royals Game Postponed

Tonight’s game between the Royals and Seattle Mariners has been postponed due to the rain that has fallen, the flood watch, the forecast for additional heavy rain around 7 p.m. tonight, and the safety of the players and fans. The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, with the first game beginning at the regularly scheduled time of 1:15 and the second game to start within 30 minutes of the completion of game one.

This is the second home postponement of the season, the other occurring on April 29 against Minnesota and was made up as part of a split-doubleheader on July 1. Tonight is the fourth overall postponement of 2017, including a rainout in Minneapolis on May 20, which was made up the following day as part of a traditional twinbill. The Royals were also rained out on May 25 in New York, with that game to be made up on the back end of a road trip on September 25 in Yankee Stadium.

The last traditional doubleheader played in Kauffman Stadium was August 22, 2010, when the Royals and Chicago White Sox split a twi-night twinbill.

Fans holding tickets to tonight’s game must exchange them for tomorrow’s doubleheader or any remaining game on the 2017 regular season schedule. Today’s parking pass will be valid for any remaining regular season game in the 2017 season. Fans can read the ticket exchange policy in its entirety on royals.com/weather.

Fans who purchased the Wichita State theme ticket will receive an email regarding the exchange process for your ticket and instructions to claim your hat.

The Faith and Family postgame concert scheduled for Saturday, August 5 will not be rescheduled.