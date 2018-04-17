Royals Get Clobbered In Game One and Blow Lead Late in Game Two

Yangervis Solarte homered and drove in four runs, Randal Grichuk also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 11-3 on Tuesday in the opener of a doubleheader.

Solarte’s third homer of the season was a two-run shot off Erik Skoglund (0-2) into the second deck in the first inning. He has reached base in all 13 games he’s played, the longest on-base streak to start a season for Toronto since Jose Bautista’s 17-game run in 2016.

The Blue Jays added three more runs off Skoglund with four consecutive singles in the fifth and then put the game away in the sixth, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six times.

Jaime Garcia (2-0) allowed back-to-back homers by Mike Moustakas and Lucas Duda in the third. He gave up three runs on eight hits in five innings, walking one and striking out five.

All six of Toronto’s runs in the sixth were charged to right-hander Blaine Boyer, whose ERA ballooned to 25.20 even though just two of the runs he allowed Tuesday were earned.

Kevin Pillar reached on a throwing error by third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert to start the inning. He later scored on Grichuk’s three-run homer. Solarte added a sacrifice fly and Pillar had a two-run double in his second at-bat of the sixth.

Game Two:

Luke Maile singled down the right-field line with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays walked off with a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night to sweep a rare doubleheader at Rogers Centre.

Toronto won the opener 11-3 and has swept all three doubleheaders at its retractable-roof stadium, which opened in 1989.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out in the tenth. Kevin Pillar singled off Brian Flynn (0-1) before Aledmys Diaz walked and Randal Grichuk was hit by a pitch.

Maile then drove the second pitch he saw from Flynn down the right-field line, driving in his third run of the game and handing the Royals their seventh straight loss. Tyler Clippard (2-0) worked a scoreless 10th for his 50th career victory.

Danny Duffy allowed two hits in six scoreless innings, striking out eight in his longest outing of the season, before Toronto rallied off Kansas City’s bullpen.

After Justin Grimm walked the bases loaded to open the seventh, Maile drove a pitch from Brad Keller down the right-field line to score two runs. Pinch-hitter Devon Travis tied the game at 3 with an infield single, a grounder that third baseman Mike Moustakas couldn’t get out of his glove in time.

Steve Pearce singled up the middle to score Maile and put the Blue Jays ahead.

The Royals tied it on Alcides Escobar’s homer in the eighth, his first this season.

Toronto had runners at second and third with one out in the ninth, but Kevin McCarthy struck out Curtis Granderson and Justin Smoak in succession to end the threat.

Making his first start of the season, Joe Biagini allowed three runs on six hits, striking out four, in 5 2/3 innings. He plunked Lucas Duda to force in a run in the first.

Abraham Almonte homered in the sixth, the first home run this season from a Royals player other than Moustakas or Duda.

In the first game, Yangervis Solarte homered and drove in four runs and Grichuk went deep for the second time this season.

Solarte’s third homer of the season was a two-run shot off Erik Skoglund (0-2) into the second deck in the first inning.

Jaime Garcia (2-0) allowed back-to-back homers by Moustakas and Duda in the third. He gave up three runs on eight hits in five innings, walking one and striking out five.