Royals Hope May Brings Better Weather and More Wins

The month of April was not kind to the Kansas City Royals.

So far the month of May has started out much better as the Royals came from behind to beat the Red Sox on Tuesday evening in extras 7-6.

April has not been kind to the Royals in general as a franchise either. Plenty of factors attributed to the poor start. No Salvador Perez, no Nate Karns, bad weather, an awful bullpen and poor production with runners in scoring position.

How bad was the 2018 April? The Kansas City Royals went 7-21 in the first month of the season. That is good for a .250 winning percentage and worst in the American League.

It is not the worst April in Royals franchise, that dubious honor goes to the 1992 ball club that went 3-17. So the Royals did not set a franchise record tho, they were close.

In 2006 the Royals started out 5-17 good for the second worst start in Royals history, so no, the Royals didn’t even come in second in the worst April’s of all time.

The Royals have had some rough seasons, everyone remembers the stretch from 04-06 where they lost 100 games in three straight seasons.

In April of 2005 the Royals had the exact same winning percentage as this 2018 Kansas City Royals team. That 2005 team went 6-18.

So the 2018 Kansas City Royals have tied the third worst April in franchise history.

Is this 2018 team the same as the 2005 team? Looking at the individuals, it isn’t even close but yet here we are the same exact winning percentage one month in.

Look at this roster for the Royals in 2005. There is zero talent. Look at the numbers. How does this team and the current 2018 team have the same winning percentage.

Here is a look at the pitching staff:

The lineup is not awful. Sweeney was a good player, DeJesus was an average player, outside of those two, the lineup was pretty bad.

It wasn’t as bad as the pitching staff. Look at those ERA’s. Woof.

The best pitcher in 2005 was D.J. Carrasco and his 4.79 ERA.

One pitcher had an ERA under 5.52. That is my friend how you lose 102 games.

So the big question is this 2018 team has the same winning percentage one month into the season as the 2005 team that went on to lose 102 games.

The Royals have way too much talent to lose 102 games. Just compare the two teams. This year has way better position players and pitchers but here we are the same winning percentage one month in.

It doesn’t feel like the Royals will lose 100 games but as Bill Parcells used to say “You are what your record says you are.”