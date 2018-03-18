Royals Ink Reliever Justin Grimm to Major League Deal

The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm to a one-year Major League contract for the 2018 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a corresponding roster move, right-handed pitcher Sam Gaviglio has been designated for assignment.

Grimm, 29, made 50 appearances for the Chicago Cubs last season, going 1-2 with a 5.53 ERA (34 ER in 55.1 IP) with a 9.60 K/9 rate (59 K’s). It marked his fourth-straight season averaging better than one strikeout per inning. He posted a 0.73 ERA (1 ER in 12.1 IP) in 13 appearances during the month of June, while he also allowed just one earned run over his final six outings of the season.

He’s spent the last four-plus seasons with the Chicago Cubs, after being traded from the Texas Rangers in a five-player deal during the 2013 season. Grimm was 11-12 with a 3.82 ERA (100 ER in 235.2 IP) in 263 appearances with Chicago, which includes 43 holds. He posted a career-best 1.99 ERA (11 ER in 49.2 IP) in 62 outings during the 2015 season, while ranking fifth among NL relievers with a 12.14 K/9 ratio (67 K).

Grimm was a member of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship club, making three appearances during the Fall Classic vs. Cleveland. He also made three scoreless appearances during the 2015 postseason, including two against the Mets in the National League Championship Series.

A native of Bristol, Tenn., Grimm currently resides in Nashville, with his wife, Gia.

Following today’s move, the Royals have 47 active players in Major League camp, which does not include pitcher Jesse Hahn (disabled list) or outfielder Jorge Bonifacio (suspended). The club also has 40 players on the Major League Reserve List with 28 of them active in big league camp.