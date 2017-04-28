Royals Lose Eighth Straight

Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer hit consecutive two-run doubles in the eighth inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Sano also had a two-run homer in the fourth. He has eight hits in his last 11 at-bats.

The Royals have dropped eight straight.

Sano’s double high off the top of the left-center fence with the bases loaded scored Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton. Two pitches later, Mauer doubled off Joakim Soria down the right-field line to score Max Kepler and Sano. Kepler had reached on a fielding error on Royals rookie right fielder Jorge Bonifacio.

Soria (1-1) retired only two of the seven batters he faced. Craig Breslow (1-0) retired the only batter he faced to pick up the win. Brandon Kintzler earned his sixth save in as many chances.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy retired the first 10 batters he faced and allowed only two hits in 5 1/3 innings. His only glitch was Sano’s homer in the fourth. He left after 100 pitches, walking two and striking out six.