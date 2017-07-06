Royals Offense Comes Alive to Sweep Mariners

Less than two months after sitting 10 games below .500, the Kansas City Royals are rolling into the All-Star break and on the cusp of the lead in the AL Central.

Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the 10th, Alex Gordon added a two-out RBI single later in the inning and the Royals completed a three-game sweep with a 9-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Perez drove the second pitch from reliever James Pazos (2-2) out to right field for his 17th homer of the season, an inning that started with an error by Seattle’s Robinson Cano. It was the third home run of the game for Kansas City, adding to earlier two-run shots by Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain.

Kansas City won for the sixth time in seven games and handed Seattle its seventh straight loss at home. The Royals are a half-game behind Cleveland for the lead in the AL Central.

Perez said he was looking for a pitch on the outside half of the plate after striking out in both the sixth and eighth innings on pitches away.

Mike Minor (5-1) pitched the ninth to get the victory and Kelvin Herrera threw the 10th for his 19th save to cap a stellar performance from the Kansas City bullpen. The Royals’ relievers allowed one hit and struck out four in five scoreless innings of relief.

Minor had a scare when Mike Zunino led off the ninth with a flyball to deep left field that Gordon caught one step in front of the wall. Zunino’s near-miss encapsulated Seattle’s night, rallying from an early 4-0 deficit only to be held scoreless for the final seven innings.

Nelson Cruz, Jean Segura and Zunino all homered off American League wins leader Jason Vargas for Seattle, but the Mariners were held scoreless after Cruz’s homer leading off the third. Seattle is 2-8 in its last 10 games overall.

Headed to the All-Star Game for the first time, Vargas had his worst performance of the season against one of his former teams. He matched a season high by allowing six earned runs, and the three home runs equaled the number Vargas had allowed in his previous six starts combined.

Vargas was headed toward his first loss since May 22 until Cain’s two-out, two-run homer in the fifth inning tied it at 6-all. Cain hit a 3-2 fastball from starter Ariel Miranda off the out-of-town scoreboard for his 11th homer of the season.