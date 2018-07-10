Royals Offense Comes Alive to Snap Losing Streak

Adalberto Mondesi had a three-run homer and a career-high four RBIs, and the Kansas City Royals snapped a 10-game skid with a 9-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

The Royals scored more than five runs for the first time since June 4 and improved to 26-65 overall, percentage points ahead of Baltimore to avoid owning baseball’s worst record.

Mondesi went deep in the second inning and added an RBI single in the sixth. The middle infielder entered with just six RBIs in 17 games this year.

Royals right-hander Ian Kennedy made his first start since landing on the disabled list with a strained left oblique. He pitched just three innings after experiencing a recurrence of left side tightness.

Kennedy was looking for his first win since April 7 but failed to qualify. The right-hander gave up two runs and five hits while striking out three. He has gone 16 starts since his last victory.

Brian Flynn (1-1) allowed one hit in four innings of relief to pick up the win.

Twins starter Aaron Slegers (1-1) allowed five runs and got just four outs in his second start of the year.

Brian Dozier drove in the game’s first run for Minnesota with a solo homer in the first. Eduardo Escobar plated the Twins’ second run with a single in the third.