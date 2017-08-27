Royals Offense Struggles Again in Loss

His teammates call Bradley Zimmer ”The Machine.”

On Saturday night, the rookie was a flying one.

Zimmer made a jaw-dropping catch in center field and broke up Jason Hammel’s bid for a perfect game, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Mike Clevinger pitched six sharp innings, Roberto Perez hit a two-run homer off Hammel (6-10), and Edwin Encarnacion and Carlos Santana also connected as the defending AL champions moved a season-high 16 games over .500 at 72-56.

Clevinger (7-5) struck out a career-high nine and matched Hammel pitch for pitch before giving way to Cleveland’s bullpen.

But if not for Zimmer’s catch, Clevinger might not have gotten past the fifth.

With a runner at first and two outs, Kansas City’s Lorenzo Cain sent a drive to center that seemed destined for extra bases. Zimmer slipped on his first step, but the speedy, 6-foot-5 outfielder launched himself and fully extended his body and glove before making the grab and crash landing.

When Zimmer rolled over and showed the ball in his glove, Clevinger raised both arms and applauded his teammate. In the dugout, Clevinger showed Zimmer more love.