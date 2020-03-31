      Weather Alert

Royals Radio Network to Air Classic Games

Mar 31, 2020 @ 12:29pm

The Kansas City Royals announced today that beginning on Thursday, April 2, the Royals Radio Network will be offering “Royals Playback”, airing classic games starting with Game 5 of the 2015 World Series at 7 p.m. All classic games can be heard locally on 610 Sports Radio. “Royals Playback” will feature postseason contests from 2015 as well as regular season games from the last 10 years, airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6 p.m.) and Sundays (noon), and include the original game broadcasts with an introduction from Steve Stewart.

        Below is a list of games scheduled to air during the month of April:

Air Date/Time                Original Game Date      Game

April 2 – 7 p.m.                Nov. 1, 2015                     2015 World Series Game 5 – Kansas City at NY Mets

April 4 – 6 p.m.                Oct. 12, 2015                     2015 ALDS Game 4 – Kansas City at Houston

April 5 – Noon                Oct. 14, 2015                     2015 ALDS Game 5 – Houston at Kansas City

April 7 – 7 p.m.                July 30, 2010                     Baltimore at Kansas City

April 9 – 7 p.m.                April 29, 2011                   Minnesota at Kansas City

April 11 – 6 p.m.              Oct. 16, 2015                     2015 ALCS Game 1 – Toronto at Kansas City

April 12 – Noon              Oct. 20, 2015                     2015 ALCS Game 4 – Kansas City at Toronto

April 14 – 7 p.m.              May 27, 2011                    Kansas City at Texas

April 16 – 7 p.m.              June 14, 2011                    Kansas City at Oakland

April 18 – 6 p.m.              Oct. 23, 2015                     2015 ALCS Game 6 – Toronto at Kansas City

April 19 – Noon              Oct. 27, 2015                     2015 World Series Game 1 – NY Mets at Kansas City

April 21 – 7 p.m.              Aug. 3, 2011                     Baltimore at Kansas City

April 23 – 7 p.m.              Aug. 29, 2011                   Kansas City at Detroit

April 25 – 6 p.m.              Oct. 28, 2015                     2015 World Series Game 2 – NY Mets at Kansas City

April 26 – Noon              Oct. 31, 2015                     2015 World Series Game 4 – Kansas City at NY Mets

April 28 – 7 p.m.              Sept. 23, 2011                   Kansas City at Chicago White Sox

April 30 – 7 p.m.              July 2, 2012                       Kansas City at Toronto

