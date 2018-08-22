Royals Release 2019 Schedule

In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2019 regular season schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 28 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Chicago White Sox, the fourth time in five years that the Royals open at home (also, 2015-16, ’18). This will be the Royals’ earliest Opening Day in club history, one day earlier than the 2018 opener, which was also at home vs. the White Sox.

Kansas City will continue its I-70 series vs. St. Louis with two games at Busch Stadium from May 21-22 and two at Kauffman Stadium from Aug. 13-14. The remaining 16 Interleague games will be played over six series, including three at home and three on the road against the National League East.

Kansas City will host Interleague matchups vs. Philadelphia (May 10-12), New York (Aug. 16-18) and Atlanta (Sept. 24-25). The road Interleague schedule will take the Royals to Washington (July 5-7), Atlanta (July 23-24) and Miami (Sept. 6-8). This will mark their second visit to Nationals Park and first since 2010, the fourth trip to Atlanta (also in 2004, ’10 and ’13) and first at SunTrust Park, and third trip to Miami (also in 2008 and ’16), their second at Marlins Park.

Kansas City’s holiday schedule sees the Royals travel to Yankee Stadium on Easter Sunday (April 21), to Chicago on Memorial Day (May 27) and to Minnesota for Father’s Day (June 16). Kansas City will host Philadelphia on Mother’s Day (May 12), Cleveland on Independence Day, and is off on Labor Day (Sept. 2).

The All-Star break will run from July 8-11 and will include the 90th Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be played on Tuesday, July 9 in Cleveland.

Kansas City will host 80 games at Kauffman Stadium, including three in March, 14 in April, 11 in May, 12 in June, 17 in July, 11 in August and 12 in September. The Royals will also host the Detroit Tigers for the final game of a three-game set at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. on Thursday, June 13. The game will be part of the new GEICO Summer Series, and will be televised on ESPN.

The Royals will host one 10-game, 11-day homestand from Aug. 26-Sept. 5. They are scheduled for two 10-game road trips from April 15-24 to Chicago, New York and Tampa Bay, and from Aug. 2-11 to Minnesota, Boston and Detroit. The complete 2019 schedule is attached. The game dates are subject to change.