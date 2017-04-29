WIBW News Now!

Royals Saturday Game Postponed

by on April 29, 2017 at 6:12 PM (7 hours ago)

KANSAS CITY, MO (April 29, 2017) – Tonight’s game between the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins has been postponed due to rain.  The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 1 at 7:35 p.m. CT as the second game of a split doubleheader.  Both games will be televised by FOX Sports Kansas City and broadcast on 610 Sports Radio and the Royals Radio Network.

The first game on July 1 will begin as originally scheduled at 1:15 p.m.  Following the game, Kauffman Stadium will be cleared with the gates re-opening at 6 p.m. for the 7:35 p.m. makeup game.

Tickets for today’s game will be honored for the rescheduled game. For a complete ticket policy please visit www.royals.com/weather.  Fans do not have to exchange their original tickets if they elect to attend the rescheduled game.  The first 20,000 fans through the gates of the rescheduled game on Saturday, July 1 at 7:35 p.m., will receive a Kelvin Herrera bobblehead presented by Sonic.