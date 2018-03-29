Royals Send Karns to Disabled List

The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has selected pitcher Blaine Boyer and infielder Ryan Goins and recalled catcher Cam Gallagher from Omaha (AAA). In corresponding moves, the club has designated pitchers Wily Peralta and Kyle Zimmer for assignment. The Royals have also placed pitcher Nate Karns (right elbow inflammation), catcher Salvador Perez (left knee sprain), infielder Adalberto Mondesi (right shoulder impingement syndrome) and outfielder Bubba Starling (left oblique strain) on the 10-day disabled list. All four players’ DL stints are retroactive to March 26, making them eligible to return on April 5.

The Royals have 40 players on their Major League Reserve List with right-handed pitcher Jesse Hahn on the 60-day DL and outfielder Jorge Bonifacio on the suspended list. Kansas City’s 25-man Opening Day roster is attached.