Royals Send Mondesi to Injured List
Oft-injured Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi will begin the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain. That leaves the Royals without one of their most exciting players when they open the season against the Texas Rangers on Thursday. Mondesi was put on the injured list Wednesday retroactive to the previous day. Nicky Lopez was recalled from the club’s alternate training site in Arkansas after he was sent there following a poor spring training at the plate.