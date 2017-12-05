Royals Sign Wily Peralta to a One Year Deal

The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has signed right-handed pitcher Wily Peralta to a one-year contract, with a club option for the 2019 season. Consistent with club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Peralta, 28, has spent his entire career in the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization, including parts of the last six seasons at the Major League level. He split 2017 between Milwaukee and Colorado Springs (AAA), going 5-4 with a 7.85 ERA in 19 appearances, including eight starts, with the Brewers. He was 1-0 with a save and a 3.38 ERA in 13 outings for the Sky Sox. He earned four of his victories with the Milwaukee in April, going 4-1 with a 5.19 ERA.

Peralta made one start for the Dominican Republic in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, taking a no-decision in a 10-3 victory over Colombia on March 12. He allowed one run on two hits with a walk and six strikeouts over 4.0 innings in his outing.

Prior to 2017, he had made at least 20 Major League starts in four consecutive seasons (2013-16), which included a career-high 32 in both 2013 and 2014. He was the Brewers Most Valuable Pitcher in 2014, with a career-high 17 wins, tying for fifth-most in the National League, finishing at 17-11 with a 3.53 ERA, while also recording a career-high 22 quality starts. The right-hander was Milwaukee’s Opening Day starter in 2016. In 132 career outings (120 starts), Peralta is 47-52 with a 4.48 ERA.