Royals Signed Ynoa to Minor League Deal

The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has signed right-handed pitcher Michael Ynoa to a minor league contract.

Ynoa, 27, did not play affiliated ball in 2018, after being released by the Chicago White Sox in March. In 10 recent appearances with Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Winter League, he recorded a 0.87 ERA (1 ER in 10.1 IP) with 13 strikeouts and allowed just four hits.

He made Chicago’s Opening Day roster in 2017, when he went 1-0 with a 5.90 ERA (19 ER in 29 IP) in 22 appearances. Ynoa made his Major League debut in 2016 and posted a 3.00 ERA (10 ER in 30 IP) with 30 strikeouts (9.0 K/9) and a .183 opponents’ average (20-for-109) in 23 appearances.

Ynoa (ee-NO-uh) originally signed with Oakland out of the Dominican Republic on July 2, 2008.