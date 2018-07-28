Royals Split Double Header with Yankees

Luis Severino was an All-Star for the Yankees two weeks ago, but that now seems like a long time ago.

Severino got hit hard in another shaky start and the Kansas City Royals, hours after trading cornerstone Mike Moustakas, beat New York 10-5 Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Trying for his major league-leading 15th win, Severino instead was pulled after Lucas Duda’s two-run homer made it 6-0 in the fifth inning. Rosell Hererra hit an early two-run double, and Salvador Perez had a two-run single that set up Duda.

Severino (14-4) allowed eight hits, walked one and struck out five in his shortest start of the year. He has been tagged for six earned runs in each of his last two starts – he hadn’t allowed more than five in 28 previous starts.

The Royals extended a string of rough outings for the 24-year old anchor of the Yankees rotation. Severino has given up 19 earned runs in 19 1/3 innings over his last four starts.

It is the first time that Severino has lost a start at Yankee Stadium this season and the first time he’s lost consecutive starts in nearly two years.

The Yankees lost in their first game since slugger Aaron Judge sustained a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City’s Jakob Junis on Thursday night. The injury came while the Yankees were trying to make up ground on the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox.

Aided by three double plays, rookie Brad Keller (4-4) went 5 2/3 innings for the win one day after his 23rd birthday. He gave up four runs on nine hits, a day after his start was pushed back because of a rainout.

Keller escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second to keep the game scoreless, thanks to an alert play by Perez. The All-Star catcher pounced on a ball Tyler Wade nubbed in front of the plate, stepped on home and then tagged Wade, who had not moved from the batter’s box, for an unassisted double play. Wade was called up from Triple-A to take Judge’s roster spot.

Brian Goodwin, acquired from Washington last weekend, kept up his big hitting for the Royals, launching a three-run homer into the second deck in right in the eighth that made it 9-5. Duda had a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a 447-foot, two-out, two-run homer in the Yankees fifth.

Stanton got up again in the sixth with the bases loaded, two outs and New York trailing 6-4. He lined out to the warning track in right field.

AP) Greg Bird homered to begin a two-run rally in the eighth inning as the New York Yankees survived a rough outing by newly acquired reliever Zach Britton and a tumble by CC Sabathia, beating the Kansas City Royals 5-4 Saturday for a split of their day-night doubleheader.

The Royals won the opener 10-5, tagging All-Star ace Luis Severino for six runs in 4 1/3 innings. The doubleheader was caused by a rainout Friday.

Bird opened the eighth with a drive off Brian Flynn (2-2) that made it 4-all. The Yankees went on to load the bases and Aaron Hicks hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly.

Aroldis Chapman, in his first appearance since throwing only three of 19 pitches for strikes last weekend against the Mets, worked around a leadoff single and a walk for his 27th save. He struck out Whit Merrifield to strand runners at the corners.

Britton, traded from Baltimore to New York this week, had thrown a perfect inning Thursday in his Yankees debut. But after he retired the first two batters in the seventh, the Royals loaded the bases against the All-Star reliever on two hits and a walk.

Britton then walked ninth-place batter Drew Butera on four bases, forcing home a run that put Kansas City ahead 4-3 and drawing boos from the crowd.

Two innings earlier, Sabathia fell while fielding a soft grounder. The big lefty landed awkwardly trying to make the play on the first base side of the mound, his right knee hitting the grass and creating a large divot.

Manager Aaron Boone and a trainer quickly came out to check on Sabathia, but he stayed in the game after throwing one warmup pitch. Pitching on 13 days’ rest – because of rainouts and the All-Star break – and for the first time since turning 38 last Saturday, he allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Dellin Betances (2-3) threw a scoreless eighth.

Shane Robinson gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead with in the fourth when he homered into the left-field seats off rookie starter Heath Fillmyer. It was Robinson’s seventh career homer and first since June 4, 2016, while with St. Louis.

Salvador Perez homered for the Royals, who traded cornerstone third baseman Mike Moustakas to Milwaukee for outfielder Brett Phillips and right-hander Jorge Lopez late Friday night.

In his third career start, Fillmyer gave up three runs on five hits in five innings.

