WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


70°F
Clear
Feels Like 70°
Winds South 9 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy78°
57°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy78°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm78°
63°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm76°
52°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy70°
48°

Royals Sputter to Third Straight Loss

by on April 12, 2017 at 11:21 PM (39 mins ago)

Andrew Triggs pitched six shutout innings, Jed Lowrie drove in three runs and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3 Wednesday night.

Triggs (2-0) scattered four hits and a walk, striking out three. It was the former Royals farmhand’s second solid start this season, having allowed one unearned run over 5 1/3 innings against the Angels.

Triggs combined with Ryan Dull to extend the Royals’ scoreless-inning streak to 19 before Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer drove in runs off reliever Liam Hendricks in the eighth. Raul Mondesi homered in the ninth.

Jason Hammel (0-1) gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks before getting yanked with two outs in the fifth.

The A’s have won eight in a row over the Royals, six of those coming at Kauffman Stadium – and most of them in romps. Oakland has outscored the Royals 53-15 in the games played in Kansas City.

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.