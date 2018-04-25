Royals Struggles Continue as Brewers Earn Sweep

Jhoulys Chacin efficiently mowed through the Kansas City lineup, Milwaukee manufactured four runs in the fourth inning and the Brewers went on to beat the Royals 6-2 on Wednesday night for their eighth consecutive victory.

Chacin (2-1) did not allow a hit until two outs in the fourth. The veteran right-hander wound up allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while working into the sixth inning.

Milwaukee’s bullpen combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings, running its streak to 28 straight.

The Brewers scored all they needed off Jason Hamel (0-2) in the fourth inning on two hits, a walk, an error and a pair of sacrifice flies. Only three of the runs were earned after outfielder Jorge Soler dropped a would-be flyout to the groans of about 5,000 fans that braved the cold, wet weather.

The winning streak for Milwaukee matches its longest since June and July 2015, when the club also won eight straight. The run began with two wins over Cincinnati and included a four-game sweep of Miami before taking both midweek interleague matchups with the Royals.

Chacin tossed six shutout innings in beating the Marlins last week, and he was nearly as dominant Wednesday night. He held the Royals hitless until Mike Moustakas went deep with two out in the fourth, got the next out and then left a pair of runners aboard in the fifth inning.

The Royals scratched out another run on Salvador Perez’s fielder’s choice before Brewers manager Craig Counsell lifted Chacin after 64 pitches. Dan Jennings got the final out of the sixth.

Hammel allowed five hits and a pair of walks over 6 2/3 innings. Eric Stout finished the seventh, then coughed up two runs in the eighth to cap his major league debut.