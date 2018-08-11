Royals Thumped by Cardinals

At this point, it’s almost as if the St. Louis Cardinals expect Matt Carpenter to hit a home run every day.

Carpenter connected for the sixth time in seven games, Austin Gomber pitched five scoreless innings and the Cardinals defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Friday night.

Carpenter tops the National League with 32 home runs, a .600 slugging percentage and 65 extra-base hits. He has reached base in a career-high 28 straight games with 16 homers and 27 RBIs in that span.

Carpenter sent a fastball from Burch Smith into the right-field fountains for a two-out drive with Harrison Bader aboard. He extended his career high for homers as the Cardinals scored five times in the second.

Paul DeJong led off the inning with his 11th home run. Bader and Jose Martinez, who had three hits, contributed RBI singles to set up Carpenter.

Bader homered in the sixth and Martinez had an RBI double in the seventh.

Gomber (2-0) allowed four hits, walked one, hit a batter and struck out three in his third major league start.

Daniel Poncedeleon allowed two hits over three innings to notch his first big league save.

Gomber worked out of a bases-loaded jam in third, which Adalberto Mondesi led off with a triple. After retiring the next two batters, Gomber walked Rosell Herrera and hit Salvador Perez with a pitch. Hunter Dozier flied out to end the inning.

Smith (1-4) gave up five runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batter in 1 2/3 innings. In six starts, Smith has a 9.67 ERA, allowing 24 earned runs in 22 1/3 innings.

The Royals stranded 11 runners and went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position. Kansas City has lost seven of eight.