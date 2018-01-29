Royals Trade Moss and Buchter

The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired right-handed pitchers Jesse Hahn and Heath Fillmyer from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for left-handed pitcher Ryan Buchter, first baseman/outfielder Brandon Moss and cash considerations.

Hahn, a 28-year-old from Norwich, Conn., made 13 starts (14 appearances) with Oakland last season, posting a 3-6 mark and a 5.30 ERA (41 ER in 69.2 IP). The right-hander got off to a strong start in 2017, recording a 2.74 ERA (13 ER in 42.2 IP), through seven outings, including quality starts in five of his first six assignments. He worked 8.0 scoreless innings at Angel Stadium on April 25, allowing just one hit, but took a no-decision in a 2-1 Oakland defeat. He also collected a season-best seven strikeouts in 6.0 innings in a 3-1 loss at Kauffman Stadium on April 13. Hahn has pitched in parts of four Major League seasons with San Diego (2014) and Oakland (2015-17) and enters 2018 with an 18-20 career record and a 4.19 ERA in 53 outings (50 starts).

Fillmyer, a 23-year-old from Roebling, N.J., spent the entire 2017 season at Midland (AA), where he was 11-5 with a 3.49 ERA (58 ER in 149.2 IP). He tied for the Texas League lead in starts (29), while tying for second in wins, and ranking fifth in ERA and innings and eighth in strikeouts (115). He was named an Organization All-Star by MiLB.com, while MLB.com ranked him as the No. 18 prospect in the A’s system following the season. He was added to the A’s 40-man roster on Nov. 20. Fillmyer was selected by Oakland in the fifth round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Mercer County Community College in West Windsor, N.J.

Following the trade, the Royals’ Major League Reserve List remains at 40 players.