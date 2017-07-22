Royals Walk Off Again as Merrifield Delivers Cluth Hit.

Alcides Escobar keeps getting clutch hits after a sluggish start to the season.

Whit Merrifield’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning scored Escobar to lift the Kansas City Royals to a 7-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Escobar led off the 10th with a single. He also doubled and scored in the second. He is hitting .336 in his past 35 games to raise his average from .178 to .236.

The Royals, who trailed 5-1 after two innings, got their third walk-off victory in five days. The White Sox have lost seven straight and 10 of 11.

Alex Gordon had three hits and drove in three Royals runs, while Merrifield also had a two-run double in the fourth.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria opted to use a six-man infield and a two-man outfield with Merrifield at the plate and the bases loaded with nobody out in the 10th.

Neftali Feliz (1-0), the seventh Kansas City pitcher, picked up the win, throwing seven pitches in a scoreless 10th.

Tyler Clippard (1-6), who was acquired in a Tuesday trade with the New York Yankees, took the loss in his White Sox debut.

Mike Moustakas ended a 41 at-bat homerless drought with his 26th home run in the fourth.

Kelvin Herrera, the sixth Royals pitcher, worked around a ninth-inning double to Adam Engle to keep the game tied.

Anthony Swarzak then gave up a single and a walk in the bottom half, but retired Moustakas on a popup on a 3-0 pitch to end the threat.

Yoan Moncada, who is ranked the No. 1 prospect in baseball, drove in four runs in his second game with the White Sox. His grounder in the second scored Avisail Garcia with the first Chicago run.

Moncada’s laser triple to left with the bases loaded in the fourth scored Jose Abreu, Garcia and Matt Davidson. It came on Ian Kennedy’s 0-2 pitch and gave the White Sox a 5-1 lead.

Neither Kennedy nor White Sox starter James Shields could make it through five innings.

Kennedy, who is winless in his last 13 Kauffman Stadium starts since Aug. 20, was removed after four innings and one batter, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks.

Shields, who is 0-1 with a 9.60 ERA in three July starts, permitted six runs on 10 hits, including Moustakas’ homer. Shields has allowed 23 hits, including five home runs, in 15 innings this month.