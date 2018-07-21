Royals Win Back to Back Games Behind Perez Home Run

Salvador Perez started his fifth straight All-Star Game, though it was more for his reputation than what he’s done offensively this season.

That could be changing.

Perez homered, reliever Brian Flynn picked up the win with three scoreless innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Saturday night.

The Royals won back-to-back games for the first time since May 29-30.

Perez belted his 14th homer with Mike Moustakas aboard in the first. Perez hit a 2-2 pitch from Lance Lynn out to right, only his third opposite-field homer this season.

Perez has 11 RBIs in his past seven games and is batting .303 in an eight-game hitting streak.

Lynn (7-8) walked Alcides Escobar, Moustakas and Perez in the third to load the bases for Lucas Duda, who laced a run-producing single to left.

Joe Mauer led off the game with his 415th double, breaking a tie with Kirby Puckett to move into first place on the Twins’ career list. He scored on Eddie Rosario’s single.

Lynn matched his career high with six walks and the Royals fouled off a plethora of pitches to hike his pitch count to 118 for five innings.

Jakob Junis, who was making his first start in 19 days after a stint on the disabled list with a bad back, held the Twins to one run and four hits while striking out six over four innings. He had lost his seven previous starts, one shy of the club record.

Flynn (2-1) replaced Junis and limited the Twins to one hit while striking out four.

Wily Peralta worked a spotless ninth for his third save in three chances.