Ruling Goes Kansas’ Way

A special master has issued an interim report recommending the U.S. Supreme Court grant partial summary judgment in favor of Kansas and other states seeking to recover unclaimed checks from Delaware.
Kansas and 29 other states sued Delaware in an ongoing dispute over unclaimed “official checks” issued by MoneyGram, a payment system business incorporated in Delaware.
When an “official check” is not presented for payment, MoneyGram doesn’t release the money it collected for it.
Kansas and the other states allege that instead of sending the value of those uncashed checks as unclaimed property to the states where they were purchased, MoneyGram, at the direction of Delaware, has been turning over all of the abandoned funds to Delaware.
It is believed that $1.78 million in these checks were purchased in Kansas.