Runways in Wichita to be renumbered due to change in Earth’s magnetic poles

The Wichita Eisenhower National airport will have to renumber its runways due to the slow but constant shift in the Earth’s magnetic poles that’s altered pilots’ compass headings.

The Wichita Eagle reports that airport officials told members of the Wichita Airport Advisory Board this week that the compass headings of the airport’s three runways have shifted six degrees. The change has prompted the airport to plan to renumber its two primary and one crosswind runways for the first time in its nearly 64-year history.

Every five years, the Federal Aviation Administration tests magnetic variation and assigns the values that’ll be used in designating runways. A magnetic variation shift greater than 3 degrees prompts changes.

Airport officials say the changes will likely cost the airport hundreds of thousands of dollars.