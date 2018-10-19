Rural economy growing again, says economist

The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index shows continued growth across the Midwest.

“The overall index for October was above growth neutral for the ninth straight time,” said economist Ernie Goss. “Agriculture is not doing as well. In other words, we’re still seeing farm equipment sales declining.”

There are strong sectors in the rural areas, particularly when it comes to finishing some of those agricultural goods.

“Look, in the rural areas, you’re still seeing manufacturing doing well,” said Goss. “That would be durable goods manufacturing and also food processing on the non-durable side, food processing and ethanol. In other words, ethanol has been boosted by lower corn prices, of course.”

It remains to be seen what impact the expansion of E15 to 12 month usage across the country will do to impact ethanol production. In Kansas, exports are helping drive economic growth.

“I think that we’re going to see those come down,” said Goss. “I think what’s happened there is, our trading partners, some of them are buying today instead of later on in the year when higher tariffs may be in play, so I don’t expect those numbers to hold up in the weeks and months ahead.”

Kansas’ Rural Mainstreet economy added jobs at a 2.2 percent pace over the past 12 months. Goss does not expect the state to maintain that pace.