Rural economy still below growth neutral, survey says

The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index improved from November’s weak reading but remained below growth neutral, according to the latest monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy.

“The overall reading was below growth neutral, but I have to say, it was the highest December that we’ve recorded since 2014, said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss. “Things are moving in the right direction, but it’s small comfort for those business on Main Street that are tied to agriculture, particularly.”

The main issue is still agricultural commodity prices, but there are other concerns.

There’s some trepidation and concern about trade, as the President and his team say we may or may not renegotiate NAFTA, we may toss out NAFTA,” Goss said. “That’s a big concern among the bankers and certainly among the farmers in the region. The region benefits significantly from sales to Canada and particularly, to Mexico.”

Trade around the world is still necessary for economic growth, even in a state like Kansas.

“The real black swan, and I hate to keep talking about my fear in trade, would be some sort of trade skirmishes and trade wars,” said Goss. “Kansas, for example, has already been hit by Japan increasing the tariffs on frozen beef into that nation by 50 percent and Kansas is a big exporter of frozen beef to Japan.”

The Kansas RMI for December climbed to 43.3 from November’s 39.2. The state’s farmland-price index increased to 38.4 from 34.8 in November. The new-hiring index for Kansas rose to 50.7 from November’s 46.8. Any number below 50 is below growth neutral.