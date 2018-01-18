Rural Kansas still struggling as urban areas grow

In Kansas, there is a dichotomy between the urban and rural economy. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss believes it will take some work for the rural portion of the state to improve.

“It’s like a farmer with one hand in the fireplace and one in the refrigerator,” Goss said. “On average, you’re doing quite well, but one’s doing real well, that would be the urban areas and one’s not doing as well and that’s the rural areas. Putting it all together though, the state of Kansas is looking better and we’re seeing most of the overall state economy moving forward.”

Goss expects activity from the Federal Reserve in 2018, as well.

“We’re going to have rate hikes,” Goss said. “Probably three to four. We asked about that and most of the bankers think three to four rate hikes this year and that’s going to push short term interest rates up by about three-quarters of a percent to 1 percent.”

Goss doesn’t expect those rate changes to change conditions too much.

“I think it’s already baked in,” said Goss. “I think we’re already seeing that short-term rates have risen. It’s going to make it tougher for the farmer who is borrowing for operating loans. Those operating loans will increase.”

The latest Rural Mainstreet Index is below growth neutral for the region at 46.8. The rate for Kansas alone is 43.1.