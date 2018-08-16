Rural Mainstreet doing well despite tariffs dragging down agriculture, survey says

The latest edition of the Rural Mainstreet Index is still doing well.

“The overall index is above growth neutral for the seventh straight month,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss. “Behind those numbers, the agricultural sector is not doing as well. I think a lot of the upturn that we’ve recently seen has to do with manufacturing, particularly manufacturing not connected to agriculture.”

Kansas continues to grow, but slowly. The Kansas RMI for August slipped to 56.3 from July’s 56.9.

“Kansas does have much larger exports of agricultural products than many of the states that we survey,” said Goss. “Larger than Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, about the same as we see in Iowa, but higher than Missouri, as well, so Kansas does depend heavily on the export of agricultural commodities.”

Recent trade decisions by the Trump administration have continued making the sale of those exports difficult.

“Soybean sales to China, pork sales to China, we’re talking about NAFTA is still up in the air,” said Goss. “We’re placing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from Canada. All this is really hitting agriculture. We see trade skirmishes, wars, agriculture’s always the first casualty. That’s what we’re seeing. In fact, the Chinese, for example are targeting the agricultural sector in raising tariffs and restricting trade into China.”

It’s clear that the Chinese know that the U.S. produces too much in agriculture to have markets for all it makes without being able to sell to everyone.