Rural Mainstreet improving, but still struggling, economist says

The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index sprang higher in February from January’s below growth neutral reading. This is the first time since July 2015 the overall index has advanced above growth neutral.

“This is a survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of 10 states, including Kansas,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss. “The average community size is 1300. These bankers are reporting on conditions in agricultural areas of the region and energy for North Dakota and for Wyoming.”

The Kansas RMI for February jumped to 51.1 from January’s 43.1, but Goss cautioned not to get too excited.

“I expect next month, March, the number to be down,” said Goss. “It may well be above growth neutral. What’s driving some of this is exports. We’re seeing export growth. At the national level, imports are growing even faster than exports, so the U.S. trade deficit is increasing in magnitude.”

In spite of the good news this month, farmers aren’t opening their wallets just yet for new equipment.

“On average, the bankers are expecting another 7 percent decline in agricultural equipment sales for this year,” said Goss. “That again reflects the weak conditions on the farm and in agriculture.”

The job growth in Rural Mainstreet was about .4 percent, only about one-third as much as in urban areas of the same states.