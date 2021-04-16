Rural Mainstreet Index Continues to be Positive
For the fifth straight month, the Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index – or RMI – climbed above growth neutral.
The overall index for April slipped to a still healthy 69.0 from a record high 71.9 in March.
The index ranges between 0 and 100 with a reading of 50 representing growth neutral.
The Kansas RMI for April dropped to 72.2 from 74.5 in March.
The state’s farmland-price index climbed to 80.2 from March’s 73.9.
The new-hiring index for Kansas declined to 65.1 from 74.2 in March.
Regionally, the April farm equipment-sales index rose to 67.5, its highest level since 2013.
After 86 straight months of readings below growth neutral, farm equipment sales have been in growth territory for the last five months.
The survey represents an early snapshot of the economy of rural agriculturally and energy-dependent portions of the nation.