Rural Mainstreet Index still shows Kansas lagging

The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index released Thursday did not have good news for Kansas.

“The Kansas numbers are a bit weaker than the other nine states that we’re tracking,” said Ernie Goss with Creighton. “Even with these bad numbers, below growth neutral, farmland prices below growth neutral, agricultural equipment sales below growth neutral, those numbers aren’t good. Even with that, the bankers aren’t reporting a lot of defaults.”

Good crop years from 2009 to about 2013 have propped Kansas farmers up until now, but that may be coming to a close.

“What we economists call that is regression to the mean,” said Goss. “For those farmers out there, they’re thinking, when are we going to move back up there? When are we going to see, for example, corn prices moving back above $4 a bushel to $4.25, to $4.50. When are we going to see soybean prices rebound? Wheat prices? Even now, beef prices are not where we’d like to see them, at least if you’re selling.”

Any restraint of trade will not be positive for the rural economy, and some of the more bellicose comments from President Donald Trump at the U.N. could make selling agricultural products more difficult.

“I was a scholar-in-residence with the Congressional Budget Office several years ago,” said Goss. “When I was there, it was surprising. When I was with the CBO, I didn’t find much sensitivity to what was going on in agriculture.”

The concern is that some countries may not want to spend money when nearby conflict could be imminent. As recently as 2016, a report from the USDA called South Korea the fifth largest foreign market for U.S. meat.