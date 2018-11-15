Rural Mainstreet Index struggles in November

The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index for November was as weak as it has been in a long while.

“This is our survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of 10 states, including Kansas,” said economist Ernie Goss. “The overall index was down below growth neutral for the first time since January of this year. It’s showing slower growth in rural areas, at least according to the bank CEOs.”

The index is at 49.9, just below growth neutral 50.0.

“We’re seeing higher interest rates cut into growth prospects or growth in the rural areas,” said Goss. “Tariffs are having some increasing impacts that are negative for us and then you’ve got the global slow down.”

Sales of U.S. goods abroad, particularly agricultural commodities have been under downward pressure.

“Ag income for the U.S. farmers is going to be down from 2018,” said Goss. “We asked about the tariffs. About 37.5 percent or a little over a third of the bankers want to see cuts in the tariffs. They’re seeing that really cut into agricultural commodity prices. We also asked about loan defaults, how reduced farm income is going to affect loan defaults. Bank CEOs expect farm loan defaults to increase by 5 percent over the next year.”

The confidence index, which reflects expectations for the economy six months out, remained below growth neutral at 47.0 in November.