Rural Mainstreet still struggling, survey says

by on August 17, 2017 at 11:53 AM (3 hours ago)

The latest edition of the Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index is out.

“This is a survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of ten states, including Kansas,” said economist Ernie Goss. “This is for August. It was up from July, but July was a really lousy number, so we’re moving in the right direction, we’re just not moving fast enough. The rural areas are still under, I’ll call it negative pressures because of low agricultural commodity prices and drought conditions.”

The index, which ranges from 0 to 100 increased to 42.2 from 40.7 in July. 50 is growth neutral.

“We asked about farmland prices over the next year, and, on average, bank CEOs expect farmland prices to come down by 3.5 percent,” said Goss. “That doesn’t sound good, but when we asked the same question last year, that’s last August, they expected a 6.9 percent decline. At least the negatives are getting less negative.”

Even with that slightly better note, looking out six months, bankers don’t see many positives on the horizon.

“The Trump administration is renegotiating NAFTA,” said Goss. “There’s some real concerns there, because most of the states and that’s certainly true for Kansas, the two chief trading partners, number one and two are Mexico and Canada. There’s some real concern when you start tinkering with that. Hopefully, things don’t go awry.”

The Rural Mainstreet Index focuses on approximately 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300.

 

 

