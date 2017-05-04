Rural pet owners should be on the lookout for wildlife

Pet owners with animals living outdoors, especially in rural areas, need to be aware of the potential for contact with wildlife such as coyotes, bobcats, and others, according to K-State Research and Extension wildlife specialist Charlie Lee.

When coyotes have lost their fear of humans, then most likely they are getting fed and we need to keep them wild.

“You can do that in several ways; by making noise, running at the coyote…make yourself loud and large is a term that is often used,” said Lee. “Sometimes they can be sprayed with a water hose or a squirt gun, and in some cases, the animal must be captured and removed.”

Leaving food outside could attract wild animals, so feed pets indoors. If your pet sleeps outside at night, make sure they’re in an enclosed area. This is especially important during coyote denning and pupping season, which is happening now in many parts of the Midwest.

Lee says coyotes are looking to protect their young and can act more aggressively toward animals. They may also see your pet as competition for resources.

“When they attack dogs, sometimes it results in a fatality,” said Lee. “With cats, most of the time it results in a mortality, and oftentimes the cat is then used as food.”

If you notice wildlife on your property and have questions, contact your local Extension office.

Submitted by Kansas State University