Russell County man arrested in connection to murder of 14-month-old child

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Russell Police Department, and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest for first-degree murder.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jody S. Fox, 27, of Russell, in connection to the murder of a 14-month-old child. The child died in April of 2017. Fox was in a relationship with the child’s mother.

On Thursday, November 15th, at approximately 1 p.m., Fox was arrested at 115 West 17th St. in Russell. He was booked into the Russell County Jail for first-degree murder and abuse of a child.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.