Russell man dies in ATV rollover

by on March 13, 2018 at 4:34 AM (14 mins ago)

A Russell man died in an ATV rollover wreck Monday afternoon in Russell.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 4:48 PM Monday, a 2007 Polaris Four-Wheeler ATV driven by 25-year-old Timothy A. Burris of Russell was southbound in the 200 block of North Brooks Street.

As the ATV approached the intersection of 2nd and Brooks, Burris hit the brakes hard and lost control. The ATV rolled onto its side. Burris was ejected and both he and the ATV skidded southbound on Brooks. Burris and the ATV came to rest on the roadway.

Burris was transported by Russell County EMS to Russell Regional Hospital, where he later died.

David Elliott of KRSL in Russell contributed this story and photo.