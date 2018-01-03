WIBW News Now!

Russell woman dies in Tuesday crash

by on January 3, 2018 at 4:10 AM (5 hours ago)

A Colorado woman died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 near Russell.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 8:27 AM Tuesday, a 2015 Honda passenger car driven by 46-year-old Linda Maria Duran of Peyton, Colorado was eastbound on I-70 approximately one and a half miles west of Russell. A 2017 Honda SUV driven by 26-year-old Steve Colton Stephens of Westminster, Colorado was westbound on I-70. For an unknown reason, the car crossed the median and struck the SUV.

Duran was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stephens and a passenger in the SUV were not injured.

Everyone involved was buckled up.

Article and photo contributed by KRSL’s David Elliott.