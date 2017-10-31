Russia probe centers on Trump campaign aide

A former Donald Trump campaign aide has been thrust into the center of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.

George Papadopoulos provided key evidence in the first criminal case connecting Trump’s team to alleged intermediaries for Russia’s government.

Court documents say he was approached by people claiming ties to Russia and offering “dirt” on Hillary Clinton in the form of thousands of emails.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about the conversations and has been cooperating with investigators.

Trump on Tuesday morning lashed on Twitter out in response to the news about Papadopoulos’ guilty plea and the charges against former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who surrendered to federal authorities on Monday.

The president tweeted “The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was “no collusion” and events mentioned took place long before he…….came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS!”

Manafort and his associate Rick Gates, who also faces charges stemming from the investigation, both pleaded not guilty. They are charged with a combined 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

The Associated Press reports that Democrats and some Republicans in Congress have a clear message for Trump: Don’t mess with Robert Mueller.

Concerned that the president may fight back after news broke about the charges against his former advisers, top Democrats laid down a marker for the president, who earlier in the year criticized the probe.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump mustn’t “interfere with the special counsel’s work.” Others warned Trump against issuing any pardons.

Some Republicans sent a similar message. Republican Sen. Bob Corker said he “can’t even imagine” that Trump would fire Mueller.

A personal lawyer for Trump says the president is not planning to fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel in the Russia probe. And, Jay Sekulow says, pardons for his former campaign aides facing federal charges “are not on the table.”

Sekulow made the comments Tuesday during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Sekulow says: “The president has not indicated to me or to anyone else that I work with that he has any intent on terminating Robert Mueller.”

On pardons, Sekulow says: “I have not had a conversation with the president regarding pardons. And pardons are not on the table.”

Featured photo: George Papadopoulos, third from left, sits at a table with then-candidate Trump and others at what is labeled at a national security meeting in Washington that was posted on March 31, 2016. Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign aide belittled by the White House as a low-level volunteer was thrust on Oct. 30, 2017, to the center of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, providing evidence in the first criminal case that connects Trump’s team and intermediaries for Russia seeking to interfere in the campaign. (Donald Trump’s Twitter account via AP)