RV fire results in arson arrest

An RV fire Wednesday afternoon in Topeka appears to be intentionally set.

According to Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin, no one was in the vehicle in the 500 block of NE Gordon. Following an investigation, 28 year old Kenneth R. Harris was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on one count of Arson.

The loss in the case is estimated at $3500.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).