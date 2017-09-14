Safe Kids is asking parents to use top tether with forward-facing car seats

New research shows that more than half of forward-facing car seats are not used properly because of one misunderstood but essential step in installation: attaching the top tether. In fact, in a 2016 study of those who came to car seat checkup events, 64 percent of forward-facing car seats with harnesses were not attached using the tether.

“The top tether is the strap that’s on the back of the car seat up at the top,” said Lorrie Walker, Child Passenger Safety Expert for Safe Kids Worldwide. “It’s near the child’s head. Where the head would be at the front of the seat, the tether is on the back. It has a hook on the end of it. Every car seat since 2001 has this special strap, this tether harness, if you have a child that’s forward facing and using the harness in your car seat.”

The research also shows that lack of tether use is an historic problem. Over a ten-year span, tether use is consistently low and many families who use it don’t use it correctly.

“What the tether does, though, it keeps the car seat from pitching forward,” said Walker. “The seatbelt or the lower attachments hold the bottom of the car seat nicely to the vehicle, but you want the top tether to hold the top of that car seat so the child’s head doesn’t go forward.”

This is a piece of safety equipment that is already there and doesn’t cost any extra.

“The car has the hook to accept it,” said Walker. “The car seat has the strap with the hook on it. We’re just stunned that the numbers have been flat for about 10 years. We don’t know what it is, exactly why parents don’t take that extra little bit of time to hook that tether to the car because it really does improve the safety for the child, even at a sudden stop.”

The good news is education works. In 2016, parents and caregivers were shown the importance of using the tether at a Safe Kids car seat checkup event. At a follow-up event six weeks later with the same families, correct tether use increased by 37 percent.