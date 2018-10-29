Safe Kids says see and be seen to be safe on Halloween

When it comes to keeping kids safe this Halloween, it really is simple.

“The goal of Halloween is to get as much candy as possible, it really is to have fun safely,” said Cherie Sage with Safe Kids Kansas. “The golden rule for us is to see and be seen.”

The reason is because being a pedestrian on Halloween can make you a ghost before your time.

“Halloween itself is actually the most dangerous night of the year for child pedestrians,” said Sage. “Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle and killed on Halloween than any other night of the year. It’s really important that we have this message going out, not only to families as they set out with their children, but also to drivers. They need to be extra alert and slow down, especially in those neighborhoods.”

Most of the trick or treating time will be after sunset.

“Peak time, typically, is 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.,” said Sage. “Make sure that your children are visible. That’s where these glow sticks come into play. Kids love them anyway. If you have that, you should have flashlights, so that not only can they be seen by others, they can see where they are going, so they are not tripping. Make sure you’re telling kids to walk on sidewalks whenever possible. Don’t cut across lawns, where they may trip over unseen hazards or decorations, things like that.”

Safe Kids also recommends face makeup rather than a mask if you can, so that kids can more easily see where they’re going.