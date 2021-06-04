Safe Room Rebates Available from the State

If you’re a homeowner that needs shelter from tornados, the state may be able to help.
The state of Kansas, through the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, has initiated the Sunflower Safe Residential Safe Room Program.
This program is designed to provide a rebate for the purchase and installation of a residential safe room for Kansas homeowners.
Kansans may earn a rebate up to thirty-five hundred dollars per home, or 75% of the safe room cost, whichever is less.
There are some conditions, such as you can’t build or install the safe room yourself, the residence cannot be a multi-family residence, previously installed safe rooms or safe rooms in the process of being built are not eligible, and mobile homes are eligible only if you own the home and the land it is located on.
For more information, and to apply before the June 19th deadline, go to kansastag.gov, and enter the search term “safe room.”