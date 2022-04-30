The Kansas City Chiefs bolstered their safety group with their second pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, taking Cincinnati’s Bryan Cook with the 62nd-overall pick.
Cook was a crucial piece of one of the best defenses in college football last season. He recorded 96 tackles in his final season with the Bearcats, also breaking up nine passes, intercepting two passes and picking up a sack. That production earned him first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2021.
There are a couple of superlatives that come with the Chiefs drafting Cook. For one, he’s now Kansas City’s oldest draft pick this year at 22 years old; the first three picks of the weekend are all 21. He’s also instantly the biggest safety on the roster, standing 6-foot-1, 210 pounds.
Bryan Cook was drafted with pick 62 of round 2 in the 2022 draft class. He does not qualify for a RAS due to a lack of measurements. https://t.co/JuoW4FxRBm #RAS #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/WAMzCJd5QF
— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022
He’s the latest addition to a new-look safety room in Kansas City. Tyrann Mathieu wasn’t re-signed this offseason after three years with the team, while the Chiefs added former Houston Texan Justin Reid and former Chicago Bear Deon Bush.
Cook does enter the NFL fresh off of shoulder surgery that prevented him from testing at the combine this winter. In a profile by The Draft Network, Cook is described as a fit for any defensive scheme but also a developmental prospect. When it comes to Cook’s NFL projections, TDN analyst Joe Marino wrote:
Cook could develop into a reliable starter, but 2021 was the first year of his career that he logged more than 220 snaps on the defensive side of the football and his feel for coverage is still a work in progress. Cook has the makings of a standout special teamer that offers versatility and developmental appeal at safety.
The Cook selection wrapped up a busy second round for the Chiefs, which also included the franchise trading back four spots and selecting wide receiver Skyy Moore with the 54th-overall pick.