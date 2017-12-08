Saint Francis Community Services Forms Alliance with International Social Service-USA Branch to Aid Children and Families Separated by International Borders

International Social Service-USA Branch has formed an alliance with Saint Francis Community Services of Salina, Kansas, to provide cross-

border social services to children and families separated by voluntary or forced migration, adoption, abduction or human trafficking.

International Social Service-USA has a network of social work agencies and providers in more than 140 countries.

“Saint Francis provides child welfare services for more than 3000 children in the state of Kansas,” said Angela Smith, corporate director of

mission engagement for Saint Francis. “We also have services in other states. Many of those children have family members who may or may not be

living in another country. When we’re looking at making recommendations to the judges or the courts about, what’s the best placement for a

child when that child can’t be with his or her family for some reason, when families have been separated and when the options here in Kansas

have become difficult to find? We’re looking for other options, other possibilities to make sure that we can keep the best interests of the

child at the center of our placement making decisions.”

The idea is that each group has different resources, depending on which part of the world you are in, and that sometimes, the red tape needs

to be taken care of to make sure that kids can get with their relatives even if they don’t live here.

“The vast majority of children are going to stay right here in Kansas, because there are family members for us to place children with,” said

Smith. “When our social workers have to go out and look across borders at working with government agencies and other organizations to find

documents, to find people, those are things that they don’t do every day. This takes one thing off of their plate that’s a lot more

complicated in terms of placement than what we do here in the state of Kansas.”

Ultimately, this is about getting kids with their families as much as possible.

“Our responsibility does not end at the border,” said Smith. “When these children can be with their families and they can be with their

families safely and securely and be with people who love them, that’s where we want them to be.”

Starting in 2018, International Social Service and Saint Francis will conduct joint information sessions for Kansas social workers, judges,

lawyers and other child protection professionals, focusing on the international processes required to reunify children with their families

abroad.