Salach and Blake Carry Ichabods to Victory

The Washburn Ichabods picked up a win in the second game of the Las Vegas Hoopla Classic as Javion Blake and David Salach formed a one-two punch leading Washburn to a 97-81 win over the University of Indianapolis. Washburn will return home on Dec. 30 to face Avila wrapping up the 2018 calendar year.

Washburn rallied from a five point deficit with 17:29 to play as the Greyhounds scored the first six points of the second half going up 55-50. After an Ichabod timeout, Blake scored the next five for Washburn tying the score at 55 with 16:16 to go.

UINDY (6-3) pushed its lead back to five again, and after back to back 3’s by Devyn Wilson and will McKee tying the score, a layup by David Salach put Washburn up for good at 63-61 with 13:53 remaining.

Washburn (8-2) stretched its lead out to as many as 16 in the game picking up the win.

In a back and forth first half which saw 13 lead changes and four ties, the Greyhounds took a 49-48 lead into the break. Both teams shot well as the Ichabods were 18 of 33 from the field and the Greyhounds were 18 of 34. Salach scored the final seven points for Washburn in the first half scoring 14 in the opening frame.

Blake’s 26 points was a game high as he was 9 of 15 from the field hitting 3 of 6 3-pointers adding five assists. Salach was 9 of 16 adding four rebounds and three blocks giving him 95 as he passed Bobby Chipman moving into fourth all-time at Washburn. Wilson finished with 13 and five rebounds. All five Greyhound starters reached double figures led by CJ Hardaway’s 17 points.

Washburn shot 56 percent in the second half (19 of 34) while holding UINDY to 10 of 29 shooting. UINDY did have a 42 to 31 advantage on the glass turning 16 offensive rebounds into 11 second change points. Washburn forced 14 turnovers leading to 24 points for the Ichabods and the WU bench outscored the Greyhounds 30 to 10.